Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of policeman Senthilkumar, from Thanjavur, in a road accident.

Senthilkumar was on security duty for the convocation at Tamil University, and met with an accident. He died on the spot, Mr. Stalin said, while announcing a solatium of ₹25 lakh to his family.

