PMK condemns collecting caste details for fertiliser subsidies

March 03, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday condemned the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers for mandating the collection of caste categories of farmers who are purchasing fertilisers at subsidised rate from the government.

In a statement issued on social media, he questioned the need for collecting caste categories (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes) when the subsidy on fertilisers was not provided based on caste. He said such a move had raised doubts among farmers as to whether the Union government was planning to provide subsidy based on caste.

Urging the government to clarify such concerns, he said the government should stop collecting caste details.