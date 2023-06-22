PMK condemns arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

June 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday, June 22, 2023, condemned the arrest of 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and questioned when would this menace end.

In a social media post, he referred to the arrest of 22 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts and seizure of their three boats and condemned the “inhumane” act of the Lankan Navy.

Referring to another incident in which nine Indian fishermen were arrested on June 19 but were released later, Mr. Ramadoss said: “Even before they could return, another 22 fishermen have been arrested. This continuous action could not be allowed.”

As the sea between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka was narrow and since fishermen had to venture to some distance to get their catch, he underlined that the Tamil Nadu fishermen were traditionally fishing there for long.

Accusing Sri Lanka of not honouring the recommendations of joint committee, he urged the Central government to call for a meeting to take favourable measures.

