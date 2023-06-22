ADVERTISEMENT

PMK condemns arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

June 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

He referred to the arrest of 22 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts and seizure of their three boats and condemned the “inhumane” act of the Lankan Navy

The Hindu Bureau

S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday, June 22, 2023, condemned the arrest of 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and questioned when would this menace end.

In a social media post, he referred to the arrest of 22 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts and seizure of their three boats and condemned the “inhumane” act of the Lankan Navy.

Referring to another incident in which nine Indian fishermen were arrested on June 19 but were released later, Mr. Ramadoss said: “Even before they could return, another 22 fishermen have been arrested. This continuous action could not be allowed.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the sea between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka was narrow and since fishermen had to venture to some distance to get their catch, he underlined that the Tamil Nadu fishermen were traditionally fishing there for long.

Accusing Sri Lanka of not honouring the recommendations of joint committee, he urged the Central government to call for a meeting to take favourable measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US