PMK challenges Centre, T.N. govt to give assurance on NLC land acquisition

January 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Addressing a gathering at Valaiyamadevi Keezhpathi during his padayatra to oppose the move to acquire land for Mines 3 project by NLCIL, he said the land acquisition was done before handing over the entity to an industrial house.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss walking along with partymen during second day of his padayatra against NLC land acquisition at Valaiyamadevi Keezhpathi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday challenged the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to give an assurance that the Nevyeli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) would not be handed over to private entity.

The Centre had informed the Parliament about monetisation plans of NLC by 2025, he said.

“Can the Centre and Tamil Nadu government give an assurance that NLC will not be privatised? The entity already has in its possession about 10,000 acres of land for mining. There is no necessity to acquire 25,000 acres more for expansion, “ he added.

Parties like AIADMK and BJP came out against land acquisition in Annur near Coimbatore for industrial activity. The land acquisition was on a minor scale in Annur when compared to the proposed move in NLC. But the political parties are silent on land acquisition in Neyveli, he said.

People of Neyveli did not benefit much in parting with their land for setting up NLC. The mining activity had impacted ground water resources in the region. Expansion of mining activity would further cause depletion of ground water, he added.

The PMK leader claimed Agriculture Minister M. R. K Panneerselvam was threatening people to hand over their land for mining. This would intensify the agitation against the move to acquire land.

