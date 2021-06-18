PMK calls for ban on Chinese apps allegedly scamming people

CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the State government to ban Chinese apps that lure customers with a promise of high returns on deposits, and that allegedly cheat them.

In a statement, he pointed out that it would be difficult to trace the origin of these Chinese apps and, as they don’t have any assets, making recovery of money from them a daunting task. If this activity is not stopped, it would result in people ending their lives and the State government and the police should quickly step in to take action against these Chinese apps, Dr. Ramadoss said.

He also urged the State government to create awareness and caution the public against these apps and also take strict action against those engaged in the scam.