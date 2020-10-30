PMK blames Governor for confusion

CHENNAI

30 October 2020 02:00 IST

Govt. should get the Governor to give assent to 7.5% quota Bill: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said on Thursday that the executive order issued by the Tamil Nadu government granting 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified students of government schools in undergraduate medical admissions should not create further confusion among students.

In a statement, he said the government had issued the order when Governor Banwarilal Purohit had not given assent to the Bill for the horizontal reservation.

“It is not known whether such a government order would stand legal scrutiny. The government should put pressure to get the Governor’s assent and then release the medical admission list. If the government order is challenged legally, it should defend it through top-notch lawyers,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

He blamed the Governor for all the confusion and said the reasons given for the delay were not acceptable and urged the Governor to immediately give his assent to the Bill.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the Centre to bring in an amendment to the Constitution to set a time frame for the Governors to decide on legislation and other issues.

In a statement, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani welcomed the government order. “It was a policy decision of the government, and since the Governor had not yet given assent to the Bill, this was the only way out. Let the State continue its approach of protecting its autonomy,” he said.