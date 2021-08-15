PMK, BJP welcome agriculture budget

CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s allies in the Assembly — the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — welcomed the agriculture budget presented by the DMK government for the first time in history.

But the AIADMK chose not to make a comment in the House on the agriculture budget.

After Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam completed his Budget speech, among those who spoke welcoming the exclusive budget for the agriculture sector were PMK president G.K. Mani (Pennagaram) and BJP MLA M.R. Gandhi (Nagercoil). Mr. Mani pointed out that his party had been presenting a separate budget for agriculture to the people of Tamil Nadu outside the Assembly every year for the past 14 years.

Though his party members planned to bring a green shawl as a mark of welcome to the Budget, they “forgot” to do so as they were in a hurry.

Mr. Gandhi extended his greetings to the DMK government over the agriculture Budget but went on to request people to say ‘Jai Hind’ during the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

AIADMK deputy floor leader and coordinator O. Panneerselvam, who was present in the House, chose not to make a comment on the agriculture Budget.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was not present in the House at that time.

All the DMK allies commended the exercise.