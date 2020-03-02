PMK asks government not to appeal against court order cancelling doctors’ transfers

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said the State government should not appeal against the Madras High Court order cancelling the transfer orders of 135 government doctors, who had gone on a strike, with a number of demands, including wage increases, last October.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the Madras High Court has cancelled the transfer order only after clearly stating that the government doctors, who have been demanding reinstatement of 50% reservation in post-graduation courses for Tamil Nadu government doctors, wage increase as per service and other demands, have no right to protest whatsoever.

“The 135 protesting doctors were transferred to far away places and were given 17B notifications. The doctors went to the Madras High Court, which gave a ruling cancelling the transfer orders and said the Tamil Nadu government had not approached the matter properly and found merit in the demands placed by the doctors,” said Ramadoss.

He further said that reports of Tamil Nadu government’s appealing against this cancellation of transfer orders will further complicate the issue rather than resolve it.

“A government that cares about the welfare of the people should not think of ‘winning’ in a situation but in ensuring that such a situation doesn’t arise in the future. The Court has reversed the transfer orders only after stating that the government doctors don’t have a right to protest. By accepting the Madras High Court’s order, the government can ensure that the government doctors won’t protest in future. This will benefit all,” he said. The transfers of experienced doctors affected functioning of hospitals affecting scores of poor patients, he added.