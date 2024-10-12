ADVERTISEMENT

PMK announces three public rallies against DMK government

Published - October 12, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK will organise three public rallies in Vriddhachalam, Thindivanam and Salem against the DMK government for not resolving unemployment among youth, conducting caste-based census, ensuring social justice, and public facing difficulties due to increase in tariffs and taxes, on October 17, 20 and 26 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the DMK government has not kept around 450 promises it made in its election manifesto before the 2021 Assembly elections.  “The DMK government promised jobs for 5.5 lakh jobs, but they are unable to fill even the vacancies that have opened up because of retirements. They promised that 75% of the jobs in private companies will be given to local youth, but they are unwilling to do that because of multinational companies.”

“The State Government is not conducting caste-based census, which is essential to protect 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu and provide 10.5% internal reservations in education and jobs for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class category,” he said. The DMK government has also increased the electricity tariffs in three installments which is affecting the poor people, he added.

“Property tax and water tax have been increased to 150% at one go and the State government has said that they will be increased by 6% every year. Registration fee, vehicle taxes have also been increased, ,” he said. Dr. Ramadoss further said that prices of essential items such as rice has increased from ₹40-₹50 to ₹80 a kilo, urad and toor dal is now being sold ₹200 per kilo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In whatever perspective one analyses the DMK government, it is clear that the time has come to remove the DMK government. It is our duty to talk about the anti-people measures of this government,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US