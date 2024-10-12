PMK announces three public rallies against DMK government

PMK will organise three public rallies in Vriddhachalam, Thindivanam and Salem against the DMK government for not resolving unemployment among youth, conducting caste-based census, ensuring social justice, and public facing difficulties due to increase in tariffs and taxes, on October 17, 20 and 26 respectively.

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the DMK government has not kept around 450 promises it made in its election manifesto before the 2021 Assembly elections. “The DMK government promised jobs for 5.5 lakh jobs, but they are unable to fill even the vacancies that have opened up because of retirements. They promised that 75% of the jobs in private companies will be given to local youth, but they are unwilling to do that because of multinational companies.”

“The State Government is not conducting caste-based census, which is essential to protect 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu and provide 10.5% internal reservations in education and jobs for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class category,” he said. The DMK government has also increased the electricity tariffs in three installments which is affecting the poor people, he added.

“Property tax and water tax have been increased to 150% at one go and the State government has said that they will be increased by 6% every year. Registration fee, vehicle taxes have also been increased, ,” he said. Dr. Ramadoss further said that prices of essential items such as rice has increased from ₹40-₹50 to ₹80 a kilo, urad and toor dal is now being sold ₹200 per kilo.

“In whatever perspective one analyses the DMK government, it is clear that the time has come to remove the DMK government. It is our duty to talk about the anti-people measures of this government,” he said.

