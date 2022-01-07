PMK and MNM welcome Tamil Nadu government’s announcement

Amendment would ensure that appointment to State-run Universities will be made by the State Govt.

PMK and MNM, on Thursday, welcomed Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi’s announcement that Tamil Nadu is examining amendment to the law to ensure that the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State-run universities, will be made by the State Government instead of Governor, the Chancellor of varsities. PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the party would support the amendment as it has been a long pending demand of the party.

“We welcome this announcement. In our general body meeting on December 29 last, we passed a resolution stating that vice-Chancellors should be appointed by the State Government. I am glad to see that an announcement has been made within a week. We will support it in the Assembly,” he said.

MNM said the party too welcomes the State Government’s decision. to make amendments to ensure that vice-chancellors of State Universities be appointed by State Government.