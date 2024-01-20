GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMK, AMMK call for caste survey in Tamil Nadu 

January 20, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) demanded that the state government should come forward to carry out caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, PMK Founder S Ramadoss pointed out that Bihar conducted a caste-based census and the reservation has been enhanced to 75% from 60%. Based on the survey results that 94 lakh of the families in Bihar earned less than ₹6,000 a month, that state government has announced an assistance of ₹2 lakh to one member of each family in three instalments and over a period of five years, he said.

The DMK government should have conducted the caste survey. But, they have put the onus on the Centre. By doing so, the DMK government has compromised the State autonomy, Mr. Ramadoss said.

Tamil Nadu is losing out on the opportunities that would come in its way by carrying out the caste census. There is a threat for the current 69% reservation. The state government should take a decision for conducting the caste census in the upcoming cabinet meeting, he noted.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran pointed out that after Bihar, Andhra Pradesh has commenced work on caste survey. While there are examples from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh that the TN government can conduct caste census and there are no legal hurdles, why the DMK government is expecting the Centre to conduct the survey, he asked.

Mr. Dhinakaran urged the state government to immediately start the process, which would help in upliftment of backward people and also retain the reservation.

