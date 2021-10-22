Tamil Nadu

PMK against opening of sand quarries

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday criticised the State government for discontinuing sand imports, and starting 15 sand quarries in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the State government should build check dams every 5 km, across its rivers, to improve the water table. “The State government must increase the import of sand and the production of M-sand to ensure that there is no shortage for construction,” he said.

The State government will not benefit economically by starting sand quarries, as it had earned a maximum of just ₹80 crore every year since 2003.

“The middlemen make profits worth thousands of crores. The State should not destroy the ecosystem for ₹80 crore,” he said.


