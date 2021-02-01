PMK accepts AIADMK invite for talks on February 3

CHENNAI

Governing council’s decision follows meeting between Ministers and Ramadoss

The PMK on Sunday accepted the AIADMK’s invitation to discuss its demand for internal reservation for Vanniyars in employment and education within the quota for the MBCs.

A special meeting of the PMK’s governing council passed a resolution that said four Ministers had told the party that the government was ready to hold discussions in Chennai on February 3. A day before the governing council was to have decided on the electoral alliance on January 31, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam and Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan met PMK founder S. Ramadoss. “Dr. Ramadoss explained what transpired at the meeting to the members of the governing council, and the council passed a unanimous resolution to accept the invitation,” the resolution said.

The resolution said the PMK launched protests for a separate 20% reservation for the Vanniyars on December 1. It said the delivery of social justice in Tamil Nadu was flawed and inequality among various communities had increased because people who could not be put on an equal footing were made to compete with each other for jobs and education.

