PMK accepts AIADMK invite for talks on February 3

The PMK on Sunday accepted the AIADMK’s invitation to discuss its demand for internal reservation for Vanniyars in employment and education within the quota for the MBCs.
A special meeting of the PMK’s governing council passed a resolution that said four Ministers had told the party that the government was ready to hold discussions in Chennai on February 3. A day before the governing council was to have decided on the electoral alliance on January 31, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam and Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan met PMK founder S. Ramadoss. “Dr. Ramadoss explained what transpired at the meeting to the members of the governing council, and the council passed a unanimous resolution to accept the invitation,” the resolution said.
The resolution said the PMK launched protests for a separate 20% reservation for the Vanniyars on December 1. It said the delivery of social justice in Tamil Nadu was flawed and inequality among various communities had increased because people who could not be put on an equal footing were made to compete with each other for jobs and education.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath