PMK, a BJP ally, is against NRC in Tamil Nadu

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, passed a resolution on December 31 urging the Central and State governments not to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Tamil Nadu, contending that such a move would would lead to “unnecessary fear and tension” among the people in the State.

The regional party also further urged the allaying of certain apprehensions over the National Population Register (NPR) among the people. During a special general body meeting of the party at the party head office in Omandur, Villupuram district, it passed 18 resolutions.

“Tamil Nadu does not share land borders with neighbouring countries. So, there is no possibility of people from other countries entering Tamil Nadu illegally,” the resolution contended.

Since information regarding the Sri Lankan refugees who came to Tamil Nadu is already with the Centre, “there is no necessity for updating the NRC in Tamil Nadu,” the resolution states.

Claiming that preparing the NRC would lead to “unnecessary fear and tension” among people in Tamil Nadu, the party resolved to urge the Central and State governments to not bring NRC in to the State. The party also said that there was a claim that the Centre’s announcement about updating the National Population Register (NPR) is seen as a precursor for NRC.

Another resolution sought dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees living in Tamil Nadu. Presently, they are not covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the BJP government in the Parliament. The party also reiterated its demand for undertaking a caste-wise census and also to implement reservation based on the caste-wise census.

Reserving 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the All India quota in medical admissions, implementation of Cauvery-Godavari link project, a demand for implementing various irrigation schemes, a demand to cancel the hydrocarbon project in Tamil Nadu, and a demand to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were the other resolutions passed during the meeting.