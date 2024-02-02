PM to lay foundation stone for NLCIL’s 2,400MW coal-based pit head thermal power project in Odisha

February 02, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of NLC India Limited’s (NLCIL) 2400MW coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power project at Talabira in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Saturday at an estimated cost of ₹27,212 crore.

According to an NLCIL press release, this is the largest greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station envisaged in the country in the recent past. Leveraging on the benefits of a pit head project, the coal for the Phase I of the project will be fed from the adjacent Talabira II and III operational mines of NLCIL through an eco-friendly conveyor system without involving transportation costs.

The project will supply power at one of the cheapest tariffs among all thermal power stations in the country. Around 1,787 crore units of electricity would be supplied to Odisha and other States under the first phase of the project, NLCIL said, adding that the second phase of the project with 800MW has been planned with an investment of over ₹8,000 crore.

In addition to higher efficiency, the power plant will adhere to latest environmental friendly designs, 10% eco-friendly biomass co-firing, solid waste management and effluent treatment systems. The project will help create both direct and indirect employment opportunities and will significantly boost socio-economic development.

The project is a standing example of Atmanirbhar Bharat and is in tune with the Prime Minister’s vision of establishing more pit head power stations in mission mode owing to its inherent benefits, NLCIL said.