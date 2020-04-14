PM sought assurances but didn’t give any to people: Jawahirullah

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech announcing the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Tuesday said it lacked clarity over what the Central government was planning to do for the people who lost their livelihood.

In a statement, Mr. Jawahirullah said that while Mr Modi sought seven assurances from the people, he had not said what the Central government was planning to do for the people.

“It is true that the lockdown was needed to be extended, but why did they not understand the pain of people who suffered in this lockdown? Around 3 crore migrants are stranded in States across India, unable to go back to their home States and the Prime Minister not announcing any plan for those stranded shows that this government doesn’t care for its people,” said Mr. Jawahirullah.

Meanwhile, the Indian National League State secretary Juhiruddin Ahmad requested the State government to allow mosques to cook ‘kanji’ (rice porridge) with proper masks and following social distancing during the Holy month of Ramzan as has been the tradition. Ramzan fasting begins on April 24.