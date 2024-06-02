PM Modi’s trip to Kanyakumari is being politicised: Annamalai

The BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday said that opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have been politicising Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari for meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Arunachaleswara temple here, he said the visit of the Prime Minister to the memorial was a personal one and that it had nothing to do with the Lok Sabha poll. “Mr. Modi’s visit has not caused any inconvenience to tourists there. In fact, people were allowed to visit the tourist spots after security checks. Opposition parties have simply been racking up the issue,” he said.

“Mr. Modi will get re-elected from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency with a record margin of votes. He will become Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. The writing is clear on the wall that the NDA led alliance will form the next government at the Centre. There won’t be any formidable opposition parties once the election results are declared,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai wondered why the INDIA bloc parties decided to hold a meeting before the election results were announced. He said that the opposition parties have become aware that they may not be able to win enough seats to form government at the Centre. This was reflected during this meeting as most of the participants had been only the second level leaders in the parties while major leaders like Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had stayed away from attending it, he said.