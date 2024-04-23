ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi's speech is misleading and has violated Indian Constitution: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

April 23, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech “against Muslim minorities” and criticised him for misrepresenting former PM Manmohan Singh’s speech in 2006.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Mr Modi had violated the Indian Constitution and Representation of People Act through his speech.

“All India Congress Committee has already urged the Election Commission of India to take strict action. Having understood that the first phase of polling will not result in favourable numbers, he has resorted to cheap propaganda for political gain,” he said.

He added that the Congress’ manifesto has said that socio-economic caste census will be conducted to implement social justice.

“It does not say that the gold in each household will be surveyed and that their gold will be redistributed,” he said.

