PM Modi’s meditation in Kanniyakumari continues; tourists allowed to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commenced his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial since Thursday (May 30, 2024) evening, continued his ‘dyan’ for the second day on Friday.

After spending the most part of the night in meditation, Mr. Modi, who got-up early on Friday morning, enjoyed the sunrise from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and meditated for about 20 minutes in front of ‘Devi paadham’, believed to be the footprint of Bhagavathi Amman as she meditated on the rock in devotion of Lord Shiva.

He also spent a few more minutes in open on the rock to enjoy the sea breeze and the imposing 133-feet-tall Thiruvalluvar statue before entering the meditation hall again to continue his ‘dyan’ on the second day. The Prime Minister is expected to complete his meditation at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Also read: India General elections 2024 LIVE - May 31

As the Prime Minister stayed in the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the speedboats of Coastal Security Group and the Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling near the monument round-the-clock.

Tourists allowed

With a lot of restrictions, the tourists are being allowed to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in the boats being operated by the Tamil Nadu Government’s Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from Friday 8 a.m. “The visitors are being frisked thoroughly and are not allowed to carry camera or bags to the memorial. While the meditation hall of Vivekananda Rock Memorial has been cordoned off by the security personnel, the tourists can visit other places including ‘Devi paadham’. We don’t want to disappoint the visitors,” said a senior police officer.

However, the number of tourists visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Friday was minimal as most chose to stay away from the spot due to security-related restrictions.

Similarly, rooms in most hotels in this tourist destination remained vacant.

“The security restrictions might have discouraged the tourists from visiting Kanniyakumari. We have guests only from north India, who had booked their rooms long back while we have nil tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The eateries, restaurants and other business establishments, which would be flooded with the tourists during this period every year, have suffered huge loss of business since Wednesday (May 29). Since counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4 and the schools are to reopen on June 6 after the summer vacation, the ‘business season’ in Kanniyakumari has already ended on a sour note,” said a hotelier.