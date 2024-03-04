GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi witnesses commencement of core loading at India’s first indigenous Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam

The reactor has been fully designed and constructed indigenously with significant contribution from more than 200 Indian industries including MSMEs

March 04, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu on March 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu on March 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday witnessed commencement of “core loading” at India’s first indigenous Fast Breeder Reactor (500 MWe) at Kalpakkam, situated about 70 km from here.

He also took a tour of the reactor vault and the control room of the reactor and was briefed about its salient features.

India has developed comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire spectrum of the nuclear fuel cycle. The government had approved in 2003, the creation of Bhartiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd., (BHAVINI) to construct and operate India’s most advanced nuclear reactor-Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), according to a statement.

The PFBR has been fully designed and constructed indigenously by BHAVINI with significant contributions from more than 200 Indian industries including MSMEs. Once commissioned, India will only be the second country after Russia to have commercial operating Fast Breeder Reactor, it added.

In terms of safety, the PFBR is an advanced third generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in the event of emergency, the official statement said.

Since it uses the spent fuel from the first stage, FBR also offers great advantage in terms of significant reduction in nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological disposal facilities, it added.

Upon completion of the core loading, the first approach to criticality will be achieved, leading to generation of power subsequently. Despite the advanced technology involved, both the capital cost and the per unit electricity cost is comparable to other nuclear and conventional power plants, the statement said.

The growth of the Indian nuclear power programme is imperative to meet the twin goals of energy security and sustainable development. As a responsible nuclear power with advanced technology, India remains committed to expand peaceful applications of nuclear technology, both in power and non-power sector, while ensuring the security of nuclear and radiological materials, it added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / nuclear power / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.