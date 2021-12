PM Modi to take part in 'Modi Pongal' in TN on Jan. 12

CHENNAI:

31 December 2021 15:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in an event christened "Modi Pongal" in Madurai organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP on January 12, State BJP president K. Annamalai said on Friday.

Mr. Modi is set to visit Virudhunagar on January 12 to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in the State. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would also participate in the inauguration event.

Mr. Annamalai in a statement said an integrated committee led by State BJP general secretary Karu. Nagarajan has been formed to make arrangements for the "Modi Pongal" event.