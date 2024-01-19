PM Modi to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on January 19

January 19, 2024 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - CHENNAI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Youth Games 2023’ in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai.

Union Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin are also scheduled to take part in the event set to commence at 6 pm on Friday, an official release said.

Besides Chennai, the events for the national sports meet are scheduled to take place in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi between January 23 and 31, it said. Over 5,500 men and women excelling in various sports disciplines, over 1,600 coaches are expected to take part in these events in these four cities.

For the first time, Tamil Nadu’s Silambam is set to debut as ‘demo sports’.

It July 2022, at the same venue, Mr.Modi had inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in the presence of Mr. Stalin.

