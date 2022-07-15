PM Modi speaks to T.N. CM Stalin to enquire about his health

Stalin invites Modi for the inauguration of 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence later this month.

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was hospitalised after he was tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over phone on Friday, July 15, 2022 to enquire about his health..

During the call, the CM thanked the PM for enquiring about his health and that he was recovering, an official release said. Mr. Stalin also invited Mr. Modi for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence in Mamallapuram in July 28.

The Chief Minister further told the Prime Minister that though he was originally scheduled to visit him in person in New Delhi to invite him for the inauguration, he could not after he was hospitalised, he said..

A delegation of MPs T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare and Chief Secretary would meet the Prime Minister to invite him for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad..

On July 12, Mr. Stalin posted in the social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 and two days later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet in Chennai..

Over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries are set to take part in the Olympiad. Several cultural programmes will be organised as part of the international event for which the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹92 crore.

Mr. Stalin had visited Poonjeri in Mamallapuram near Chennai earlier this week to review the arrangements being made for conducting the Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence in the last week of this month.