PM Modi sows seeds of hatred every day in election campaign: Jawahirullah

Published - May 23, 2024 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.H. Jawahirullah. File

M.H. Jawahirullah. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

By saying that the missing keys of the treasury of Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha “have gone to Tamil Nadu,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lowered his credibility and is doing cheap politics, charged Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

In a statement, he alleged: “Mr. Modi has been sowing the seeds of hatred every day in his election campaign. Despite being in power for the last 10 years, he is unable to tell people what he did during his rule. ”

The MMK leader added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party attempted to bring Biju Janata Dal headed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. Mr. Modi expressed his anger against V.K. Pandian, a Tamil Nadu-born former IAS officer who is a close aide of Mr. Patnaik since his party failed in its attempt.”

He questioned “Who gave the right to Mr. Modi to degrade Tamils? Throughout history, Tamils have played a crucial role in administration across the world and in Delhi, as well. It is highly condemnable that Mr. Modi, who took oath as Prime Minister based on the provisions of the Constitution of India, is talking against Tamils. He should tender an apology, otherwise legal action will be taken against him.”

