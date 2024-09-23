PM Modi should resolve verification issues faced by non-creamy layer OBC candidates: Congress MP

Congress Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday (September 22, 2024) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issues faced by OBC candidates – who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services exams – in the verification of their non-creamy layer status, which is stopping them from joining the services.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Mr. Tagore said the “core of the problem revolves around the rejection of State Government-issued equivalence certificates’ that confirm the class III/IV status of the candidates’ parents.”

“Although the 1993 Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training provides guidelines for OBC NCL classification, there is no explicit clause that mandates rejection of these State-issued certificates. In practice, however, these certificates are often dismissed by authorities, leading to unjust disqualification of many qualified OBC candidates,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said the prevailing interpretation of the model form, which excludes family income from salaries and agricultural land, has been inconsistent, and disproportionately affects candidates whose parents are employed in Public Sector Undertakings, Public Sector Banks, and other public sector institutions while favouring Central and State government roles.

He further urged PM Modi to formulate a clear and inclusive policy regarding the acceptance of State government-issued equivalence certificates for candidates whose parents hold Class III/IV posts, enforce the uniform interpretation of income criteria for OBC NCL status enabling candidates whose parents work in PSUs, PSBs and other public sector bodies to be treated equitably, and improve transparency in the verification process for service allocation and OBC status verification, which should be accessible for scrutiny.

Mr. Tagore said the present situation has “caused undue distress to OBC candidates who have earned their position through merit but are being unjustly denied due to procedural ambiguities.”