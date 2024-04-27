PM Modi shedding crocodile tears about T.N.: TNCC president

April 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that Centre’s decision to announce a relief and compensation of ₹276.10 crore for the damage caused by cyclone Michaung and floods in December last year, is misleading as the total relief set aside for Tamil Nadu was ₹682.63 crore.

Though the State government had demanded ₹38,000 crore as flood relief, the Centre has announced a relief of ₹276.10 crore, he pointed out in a statement. This was simply the figure after deducting the State Disaster Relief Fund of ₹406.57 crore, which belongs to the State, from the total relief of ₹682.63 crore.

“This shows how the BJP government is meting out a step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu. The Central government has refused to set aside money for the State from the National Disaster Relief Fund,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that Prime Minister Modi was shedding crocodile tears when he spoke fondly about Tamil people.

