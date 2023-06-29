ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi seeks to use Uniform Civil Code to incite communal violence and capture power, charges T.N. CM Stalin

June 29, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Recalling Mr. Modi’s accusation that ‘Karunandhi’s family will flourish if people voted for the DMK’, Mr. Stalin said ‘Tamils and Tamil Nadu are the family of Karunanidhi.’

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 29 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) only to incite communal violence and to win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“He (Mr. Modi) says the country could not run with the dual system of separate laws for separate religions. His idea is to create communal tension and law and order problems. He thinks he can win the next election through his plans. But let me say it in a firm manner. People are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP,” Mr. Stalin said while attending the family wedding of former DMK MLA Gummidipoondi K. Venu.

He also called upon every one to work towards the goal of forming a government at the Centre on the lines of the Dravidian Model government in Tamil Nadu that had fulfilled its promises.

Recalling Mr. Modi’s accusation that “Karunandhi’s family will flourish if people voted for the DMK”, Mr. Stalin said “Tamils and Tamil Nadu are the family of Karunanidhi.”

“The Dravidian parties are in power in the State for 50 years. The Prime Minister should take into consideration the achievements and developments made by Tamil Nadu in the 50 years before expressing his views. It was Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) who created the modern Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK functioned as a family and leaders and cadres alike participated in conferences and protests with their families. “They will even bring their children. They will eat together,” he said.

He also said party founder C.N. Annadurai addressed party cadres as “Thambi” (elder brother) while Karunanidhi called them “Udanpirappe” (siblings).

