PM Modi roadshow in Coimbatore | Madras High Court waves green flag

March 15, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice N Anand Venkatesh says hindrance to free public movement cannot be a reason to prevent Prime Minister/Chief Minister from meeting people

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally in Kanniyakumari on March 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on March 15 directed the Coimbatore city police to grant permission for a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh set aside an order passed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, R.S. Puram Range, on Thursday denying permission.

An event organised for dignitaries holding the positions of Prime Minister/Chief Minister to meet the people would certainly cause some hindrance to public movement, the judge said.

However, such hindrance to public movement would by itself could not be cited as an acceptable reason to prevent the dignitaries from meeting the people, he added.

The judge also rejected the other ground of public examinations being held on that day for school students by pointing out that the roadshow had been planned only after 5 pm.

On yet another ground raised by the police of the locality being communally sensitive, the judge said, those issues could be worked out by coordinating with the Special Protection Group (SPG) which takes care of PM security.

The orders were passed while allowing a writ petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore district president.

