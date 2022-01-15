PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Memorial he took in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 paid tributes to Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher.

“On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideas are insightful and practical...they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth”, Mr. Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Memorial he took in Kanyakumari last year.

Thiruvalluvar is best known for his work — Tirukkural, a collection of couplets on politics, love, ethics and matters concerning economics. Tirukkural is considered as a very important text in Tamil literature.

The Tamil saint-poet neither mentioned his religion and caste nor his place of birth and language in any of the verses nor did he highlight his ideas about a particular religion or ritual.

He has influenced a wide range of scholars through the years in disciplines like ethics, politics, economics, philosophy and spirituality. He is a venerated figure in Tamil culture.