Narendra Modi meets 105-year-old organic farmer Pappammal in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets organic farmer R. Pappammal in Coimbatore on February 25, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore

25 February 2021 23:31 IST

Ms. Pappammal was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

Following his election campaign at Coimbatore on February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met R. Pappammal, the 105-year-old organic farmer from Thekkampatti who was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

According to Tamil Nadu BJP agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj, Mr. Modi met her backstage at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds and the meeting lasted for about five minutes.

The Prime Minister shared images of the meeting with Ms. Pappammal on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday evening. “In Coimbatore earlier today, met the remarkable R. Pappammal Ji. She’s been conferred the Padma Shri for exceptional work in agriculture and organic farming,” the caption read.