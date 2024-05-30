GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial: Tourists stay away from Kanniyakumari

The sea-facing rooms with balconies in the hotels near the shoreline have been occupied only by the police officers.

Published - May 30, 2024 03:53 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
 A view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to start 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari district on May 30, 2024

 A view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to start 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari district on May 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Kanniyakumari, which would be overflowing with tourists during the summer vacation, wore a deserted look on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1.

While a few tourists from North India could be seen, no native tourists were seen in the district. The Memorial has been declared out of bounds for tourists during Mr. Modi’s 45-hour-long stay.

 “When I came here last evening with a group of tourists from Madhya Pradesh, I was asked to leave the town to park the vehicle somewhere near Mahadhanapuram traffic island (about 3 Km from Kanniyakumar),” said a cab driver from Madurai.

Police personnel have been deployed everywhere and atop all hotels to ensure the safety of the visiting VVIP. The sea-facing rooms with balconies in the hotels near the shoreline have been occupied only by the police officers.

“We have been told not to accommodate the guests in those rooms considering the safety of the Prime Minister,” said a hotel receptionist.

Three Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, 13 Superintendents of Police, 16 ADSPs, 45 DSPs and 3,500 police personnel have been deployed in and around Kanniyakumari as part of the security arrangement.

Tourists are not allowed to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the nearby Thiruvalluvar Rock on Thursday. “Since the visit of the tourists to these spots ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister may jeopardise the security arrangements, it has been suspended till Saturday,” said the sources in the police.

Four speed boats of Coastal Security Group have been deployed on the eastern side of Vivekananda Rock Memorial to form the first ring of the security arrangement. Besides, four mechanised fishing boats hired by the police have been deployed in the second ring.

Two Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed a kilometer away from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial while one more ship has been kept one-and-a-half kilometer away from the memorial as part of the security arrangement in the sea.

