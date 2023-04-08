PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building

April 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ₹1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling.

The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state.

"The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings," the government said.

Each and every design integrated into the building is well thought out.

The columns are designed to create the visual effect of a palm tree, ceilings are adorned with motif lights, reflecting the Kolam (Rangoli) patterns of South India, and the roof design is derived from Bharatnatyam, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

"The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam," it added.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin among others were present.

The PM was seen having some cordial moments with Stalin while going around the terminal, holding the CM's hand while the latter patted him as both smiled.