HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi has no moral right to speak about corruption: T.N. CM Stalin

Mr. Stalin said the PM had no moral right to speak about corruption as the CAG report has exposed the “corrupt deeds” of the BJP government at the Centre

August 27, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was speaking at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Nagapattinam MP, M. Selvaraj of the CPI at Pavithramanickam in Tiruvarur district on August 27, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was speaking at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Nagapattinam MP, M. Selvaraj of the CPI at Pavithramanickam in Tiruvarur district on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Virtually kicking off his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections due next year, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 27 lambasted the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the DMK “corrupt”.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Nagapattinam MP, M. Selvaraj of the Communist Party of India at Pavithramanickam in Tiruvarur district, Mr. Stalin said the Prime Minister had no moral right to speak about corruption as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the “corrupt deeds” of the BJP government at the Centre.

ALSO READ
Congress questions PM’s silence over CAG reports that flag irregularities

The CAG report has brought to light “corruption” to the tune of several crores of rupees in various schemes including the Bharatmala, Dwarka Expressway, Ayodhya development, HAL aircraft design projects, collection of tolls at highway toll plazas and Ayushman Bharat Scheme, he charged.

Insurance claims have been disbursed in the name of deceased patients through bogus claims that they were being treated under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Irregularities have been detected in the collection of toll at five toll plazas, including the one at Paranur in Tamil Nadu. Corruption to the tune of several crores have been unearthed in the other schemes too, he claimed.

The Central Vigilance Commission in a report has said the maximum number of corruption cases have been filed against officials of Home Ministry among the Ministries of the Union government, Mr. Stalin said.

“These are the people who claim that they will root out corruption. To cover up their misdeeds, they are making false allegations against the DMK and misusing agencies such as the CBI, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate to threaten us,” he said, conceding that he was launching the election campaign from Tiruvarur as desired by the CPI State Secretary, R. Mutharasan.

Claiming that the State had been rescued by the alliance led by the DMK, he said the Opposition parties’ next objective was to save democracy and the nation by dethroning the “fascist and autocratic” BJP rule at the Centre. For this, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of Opposition parties has been formed. Mr. Stalin said important decisions will be taken at the next meeting of the alliance to be held in Mumbai, which he would be attending.

Mr. Stalin affirmed that the alliance with the CPI would continue for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections also.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.