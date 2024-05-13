GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi has no courage to debate with Rahul Gandhi: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

Published - May 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to accept the invitation for a debate extended by retired justices, Ajit P. Shah, Madan B. Lokur and N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Private Limited, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shows that Mr. Modi does not have the courage.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that Mr. Modi never participated in any debate or discussion during his tenure of 11 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later, 10 years as India’s Prime Minister.

“PM Modi will speak and others should just listen to it. He has never answered any questions raised in parliament and he has never addressed the questions posed by journalists in the last 10 years. He has never had the courage to answer questions posed by journalists,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai pointed out how Mr. Modi had continuously been attacking Mr. Gandhi by calling him a ‘Prince’ while his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi abolished Privy Purses and recognition of official Royal titles in 1970s.

“Home Minister Amit Shah, who was accused of being involved in the Gujarat riots in 2002 and was jailed and then came out on conditional bail before staying in Mumbai, is questioning Rahul Gandhi. What right does someone with such a background have to question Rahul Gandhi?” he asked.

Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders have been trying to divide people on the lines of religion hoping that they can win but increase in cost of living, unemployment rates at a historic high, death of more than 5 lakh people during COVID-19, economic distress and rise in inequality, loss of livelihood and snatching away of State’s rights will ensure that INDIA block wins the elections.

