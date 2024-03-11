PM Modi feigns concern for people only until elections: Stalin

March 11, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin while in Dharmapuri on Monday, March 11, 2024, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,accusing the Union government of trying to destroy States through discrimination between BJP and non-BJP States, and by the curbing of State finances.

Inaugurating various projects and schemes for Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, Mr Stalin, said these projects were a pointer to how all the districts are treated equally under the ‘Dravidian Model,’ without discrimination.

“Unlike the DMK, which treats all districts equally, is the Union Government treating all States equally,” he asked, and went to answer his question, charging, “It is trying to to erase States, to erase our language and culture.”

The Chief Minister said the people of Tamil Nadu knew that Mr. Modi’s tours to the State were pointless. “Has any use come of his arrival here?” asked Mr. Stalin. “The foundation stone was laid for AIIMS in Madurai in 2019, but the project did not take off. Now, they have started work, which will stop as soon as elections are over,” he charged. Finance is important for the growth of States, but the BJP government has axed the source of finance to the States, he alleged.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s recent speeches in Tamil Nadu where the Prime Minister had said he wouldn’t allow the State to be looted, Mr. Stalin asked if Mr Modi had disbursed the GST funds for the States. “The funds for Metro Rail have not been given; the Union’s 75% share for the Prime Minister’s housing scheme was not given; its 50% share under Jal Jeevan Mission has not been given.”

The Chief Minister also questioned the Prime Minister’s failure to visit the State during the floods. “Mr. Modi did not visit the State, when Chennai and Thoothukudi were flooded [after Cyclone Michaung and the torrential rains that pounded the southern districts in December 2023]. Why is he coming now, when he wouldn’t come during the floods, asked Mr. Stalin.

Listing out the flagship schemes of his government and how those schemes had benefited crores of families in the State, Mr. Stalin, alluded to Mr. Modi’s criticism of family rule. “This government has worked for crores of families in the State, it is family rule for the benefit of crores of families, which was the Dravidian Model,” he said

Reminding the Prime Minister and his party that India was a Union of States, he said, the Union’s funds came from State funds in the form of taxes paid by the people.

The DMK leader claimed Mr. Modi feigned concern for the people only until the elections. “For the past 10 years, he has hiked LPG cylinder prices by ₹500. With the elections around the corner, he has slashed the price by ₹100,” he said.

Drinking water scheme

Speaking of the Hogenakkal Fluorosis Mitigation and Drinking water Scheme, Mr. Stalin said he was instrumental in providing clean drinking water to Dharmapuri. “The Hogenakkal project was launched during the DMK’s rule, when I was the Local Administration Minister. But the project was almost shelved when the AIADMK came to power till I launched protests,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sharing an anecdote, Mr. Stalin recollected an interview he saw of a beneficiary of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimail Thittam on television, where she thanked the government and “Stalin Anna” for the scheme. “That is the affection within a family, and that is the ‘Dravidian model’ of governance,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin hailing the High Court verdict on the Vachathi violence, disbursed ₹1.80 crore as relief for 18 survivors of sexual violence in Vachathi. “Jobs will also be given to them,” he said.