PM Modi, Amit Shah talk to Stalin over phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic conversation with DMK leader M.K. Stalin and enquired about his health, his mother Dayalu Ammal and his family members.
Mr. Stalin told the Prime Minister that the DMK had received the invitation for the meeting of parties which had more than five members in Parliament, and the DMK’s Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu would participate in the meeting.
“We would offer constructive suggestions to improve the situation in the country,” Mr. Stalin informed the Prime Minister, a party press release said.
When he asked Mr. Modi to ensure that every citizen’s interest was protected, the Prime Minister said the Centre was functioning in a careful manner.
