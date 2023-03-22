PM MITRA Park will boost economic development in southern districts: Stalin

March 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State government and the Union government for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) at Virudhunagar district in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Union Commerce & Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that PM MITRA mega textiles park will boost the local economy of aspirational district of Virudhunagar. “Today is a very special day for my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu! The aspirational district of Virudhunagar will be home to a PM MITRA mega textiles park. This will boost the local economy and will prove to be beneficial for the youngsters of the State,” he said.

The Mega Park to come up at E. Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar district was one of the seven such parks announced by the Centre recently across the country. Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin expressed his gratitude to Mr. Modi and Mr. Goyal for announcing the setting up of the park in Virudhunagar district.

Tamil Nadu accounts for one-third of the handloom cloth trade in our country. As Tamil Nadu is a major producer and exporter of cotton yarn, Tamil Nadu is known as the ‘Yarn Repository of India’ and is a leading State in spinning, handloom weaving, powerloom weaving, readymade garments and garment manufacturing, he said.

With a grant of ₹ 500 crore sanctioned by the Union government for the park, infrastructure facilities will be developed at a total project cost of ₹ 2,000 crore, he noted. There is no doubt that when the park becomes fully functional, it will provide employment to about 2 lakh youth and will give a big boost to the economic development in the southern districts, Mr. Stalin assured.

Mr. Stalin also requested the Union government to consider grant for the recently announced Textile Park in Salem in the State Budget, through the Centre’s scheme for Integrated Textile Park and Integrated Processing Developing scheme.

He also urged all the industries and entrepreneurs to take advantage of employment opportunities available in Tamil Nadu and support the government in achieving its target of 1 trillion US Dollar economy.

Mr. Goyal said the seven textile parks is likely to bring in investments of ₹70,000 crore and create 20 lakh jobs. He also pointed out that amid the current global turmoil, India was in a bright spot. Mr. Goyal noted that the park would increase the export competitiveness of the textile sector and play a key role in push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A total of 11 MoUs were signed by the State government with industries for setting up units at the park. Out of it, seven where signed with Guidance Tamil Nadu and four MSMEs signed MoUs with the State Textile Department. The MoUs are likely to attract investment of ₹1,231 crore and create 6,315 jobs, according to a statement.