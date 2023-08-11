HamberMenu
PM misled Parliament about Nehru, says Alagiri

August 11, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Alagiri

K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had defamed first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, by claiming that he ignored the interests of North East Indian states in his speech during the no-confidence motion.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said that former PM Nehru spent 8 days in north eastern states in 1937 to study the culture and life of Naga people and expressed his views underlining the importance of protecting their unique culture and land rights.

“Through the 13th amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1962, he created the state of Nagaland. There has been none like Pandit Nehru who extolled the uniqueness, culture and traditions of the seven north eastern states. I strongly condemn PM Modi’s speech belittling his (former PM Nehru) efforts,” he said.

