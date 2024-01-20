GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM launches revamped DD Tamil

January 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the revamped Tamil channel of Doordarshan while inaugurating the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The channel, previously known as DD Podhigai, has been rebranded as DD Tamil.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who addressed the media earlier in the day, said that considerable efforts had been made to make the channel more competitive and cater to the needs of the audience.

The channel will telecast several new programmes, using the latest technology.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister launched or laid the foundation of ₹250 crore-worth projects related to the broadcasting sector.

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister launched 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 States and four Doordarshan transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir, and laid the foundation for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 States.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.