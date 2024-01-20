PM launches revamped DD Tamil

January 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the revamped Tamil channel of Doordarshan while inaugurating the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The channel, previously known as DD Podhigai, has been rebranded as DD Tamil.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who addressed the media earlier in the day, said that considerable efforts had been made to make the channel more competitive and cater to the needs of the audience.

The channel will telecast several new programmes, using the latest technology.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister launched or laid the foundation of ₹250 crore-worth projects related to the broadcasting sector.

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister launched 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 States and four Doordarshan transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir, and laid the foundation for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 States.