PM Kisan scheme: SIT to probe scam

The Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direct supervision of the Director-General of Police to investigate the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scam in the State.
In a statement on Friday, investigators sought information from the public, particularly government employees, social workers and NGOs, on the scam. Assuring confidentiality of the informers, the investigating agency announced a suitable reward to those providing information that could lead to a further breakthrough in the case.
After receiving complaints that many ineligible farmers were inducted to avail the benefits through malpractices with the connivance of officials and outsourcing agencies, the CB-CID registered 13 cases in different districts. “A Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the head of the DGP, CB-CID, assisted by the IGP, Crime CID and 2 SPs with the field staff of six DSPs and 18 inspectors. During the course of the investigation, 52 accused were arrested for their involvement in the crime,” the statement said.
The information may be given by calling 044 – 28513500, 044 - 28512510 and 94981 81035 or by sending an mail to cbcid2020@gmail.com. The postal address of the agency is Crime Branch-CID, No. 220, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai - 600 008.
