  • The Package

PM Kisan scheme scam

A farmer at his paddy field on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. File

A farmer at his paddy field on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An estimated ₹110 crore was fraudulently credited to the bank accounts of 5.5 lakh ineligible people in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme during the past few months. As much as ₹32 crore has been recovered so far.

A combination of factors, such as relaxation of norms in enumeration of farmers, delegation of the power of authentication, emergence of a syndicate and discrepancies in data concerning land holdings, seems to have caused the scam.

The Central government, a year ago, introduced online provision for self-registration of prospective beneficiaries, after furnishing the required details. This arrangement allowed a section of field officials at offices of Assistant Directors of Agriculture to collude with private computer centres in the Kallakurichi-Villupuram belt.

The COVID-19 pandemic was used by the alleged culprits, as the field-level officers were occupied with immediate requirements of farmers and many could not visit their offices.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
PM-Kisan scam: ₹110 crore paid to 5.5 lakh ineligible persons
PM Kisan scheme: combination of factors led to scam in Tamil Nadu
Central government’s system of self-registration reason behind PM Kisan scam: TN Chief Minister
90,000 ineligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme identified in Villupuram district
Seven arrested in Villupuram district for fraud in PM-KISAN scheme
BJP leader says SIT probe needed into PM Kisan scam
Case against 10 persons in PM-Kisan scheme scam
Alagiri seeks CBI probe into PM-Kisan scheme scam
Plea for CBI probe into PM-Kisan scam
Approval process suspended for PM Kisan scheme
PM-Kisan scheme scam: 580 fake accounts detected in Erode district
Over 30,000 ineligible PM-KISAN beneficiaries suspected in Cuddalore, probe ordered