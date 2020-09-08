PM-KISAN scheme malpractices being probed: Minister

TIRUVARUR

08 September 2020 00:15 IST

A probe is under way into the alleged malpractices in the implementation of PM-KISAN scheme (in some districts in the state), according to Food Minister, R. Kamaraj.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Kamaraj said that some persons seemed to have clandestinely registered their names in the scheme since the beneficiaries could themselves register their names by presenting the necessary details through the scheme website.

Now, the Central government had forwarded the list to the State government to ascertain ineligible beneficiaries and the process has commenced, Mr. Kamaraj added. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur Collector, T. Anand has said that around 1,600 bank accounts linked with the PM-KISAN scheme in the district had been blocked. It was ascertained that these accounts belonged to the persons who were residing outside Tiruvarur district.

Dhinakaran shocked

Expressing shock over the alleged irregularities, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday called upon the State government to make public the district-wise beneficiaries of the scheme.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran called for strong action against those responsible for the wrongdoing and a probe to be monitored directly by the Madras High Court.