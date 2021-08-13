PM interacts with SHG women from Dindigul

They sold recycled plastic at ₹30 a kg

For the women belonging to a self-help-group (SHG) from N. Panjapatti panchayat in Athur block, Dindigul district, Thursday was an important day.

The members were chosen to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually, from New Delhi.

As part of the Prime Minister’s monthly interactive session, aired on All India Radio, the SHG women shared their experience.

In the presence of Dindigul Collector S. Visagan and other officers from the District Rural Development Agency, Mahalir Thittam, among others, SHG coordinator S. Jayanthi said the group was engaged in recycling plastic waste.

“We have so far produced 32 tonnes of plastic and sold them at ₹30 a kg, which is being used to lay roads...,” she added.

Intervening, the Prime Minister asked about the educational backgrounds of the SHG members, and advised them to equip themselves well.

Ms. Jayanthi said hard work since 2006 had helped them achieve the goal. With an investment of ₹5 lakh, they had made a revenue of ₹30 lakh so far, and 32 members of the SHG had permanent jobs. She also spoke about their role in keeping their hamlets clean and green. With support from the State government and financial institutions like NABARD, they now plan to enhance their business. Lauding the State government for its proactive approach and encouragement, Mr. Modi said Tamil Nadu was a role model. He assured the State of all possible help from the Centre for the development of SHGs.

Apart from participants from Tamil Nadu, people from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur joined in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Bhagavathi Kumar Paras took part in the video-conference session, which went on for about 90 minutes. Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan and senior officers K. Gopal and Pallavi Baldev from Chennai congratulated Ms. Jayanthi for having interacted with the Prime Minister and assured the SHG of support in their endeavours. Additional Collector S. Dinesh Kumar and S. Suresh of Mahalir Thittam were present.