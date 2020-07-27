PM interacts with Namakkal student

A beeline of visitors congratulated N.N. Kaniga on Sunday after her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Man Ki Baat that was aired on All India Radio.

Ms. Kaniga, who scored 490 out of 500 marks in the recently held Class XII CBSE examinations, said, “It was completely out of the blue. I received a call on Friday and an official said that the Prime Minister would interact with me and congratulate me. I could not believe it at the moment.”

The interaction was very friendly and motivational. “I was quite nervous initially but the Prime Minister spoke in a very friendly manner. I felt motivated at the end of the call,” she said.

Ms. Kaniga wants to become a doctor and is busy preparing for the entrance examination. She wishes to join the Armed Forces Medical College and serve the armed forces.

Her father S. K. Natarajan, a LPG truck driver, said that it was indeed a proud moment for his family.

“We never expected this, and it is something much beyond our imagination,” he said.