PM in Chennai on April 8 to launch a slew of projects

April 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. At around 3 p.m., Mr. Modi will reach Chennai airport where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building (phase- 1) developed at a cost of ₹ 1,260 Crore, according to a release.

Around 4 p.m., he will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He will flag off the express service between Tambaram and Sengottai.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the 37-Km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of ₹294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district. He will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai, Mr. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for road projects worth about ₹3,700 crore.

The projects include inauguration of 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai city and 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of road projects of National Highway-744.