PM has embraced those the BJP had called corrupt: Stalin

July 18, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an apparent dig at the AIADMK, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that those whom the BJP had called corrupt were now part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “embraced” them.

Replying to a query on Mr. Modi’s allegations against the DMK, Mr. Stalin said, “Did you see who all were made to sit next to him? Those against whom he had made allegations and those whom he had called corrupt are part of that alliance today. He is embracing them.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was seated next to Mr. Modi during the NDA meeting in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the DMK’s support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the Prime Minister’s post during the last election, Mr. Stalin said, “I had said that in view of the prevailing situation back then. As of now, our stand is clear on who should not be in power.”

To a query whether the DMK was prepared to face more ED searches, Mr. Stalin said more such incidents were expected, and his party was prepared to face them legally. He also criticised the ED for not taking action against leaders of political parties that were part of the NDA.

The country was facing a “huge crisis” under the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Stalin said. He termed the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru a success.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Had a historic and constructive meeting in Bengaluru with secular, democratic leaders. We have formed INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, committed to protecting our nation’s pluralistic values from the clutches of divisive politics. History has proven that authoritarians hiding behind the mask of nationalism will ultimately fall! Unity is our strength, and together, INDIA will triumph!”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.