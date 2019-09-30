‘PM frequently going abroad on jaunts without caring about problems at home’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frequently going abroad on jaunts without worrying about the economic crisis, farm distress and soldiers getting killed, the All India Congress Committee secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Dutt, has alleged.

“Every fortnight, the PM is going abroad. Borrowing Gujarat Tourism's slogan, the Congress would like to request him to spend some time in India so that he can tackle the economic crisis, rising unemployment and distress among farmers,” he said here on Sunday.

“The Congress would like to know from the Prime Minister the outcome of his visit to the U.S. and his interaction with President Donald Trump. Has the country signed a trade agreement with the U.S.?” Mr. Dutt asked and claimed the visit was not much of a success.

Mr. Modi had only caused a flight of capital from the country as an Indian company had entered into an agreement with a U.S. firm to import LNG, he alleged.

Mr. Dutt said the Prime Minister should spend time looking at the crisis in the manufacturing sector, where growth had dipped to 0.6%. Unemployment was at a rate not seen in the last 40 years. Nearly 13 lakh people had lost their jobs in the last three months alone. The automobile industry had seen a contraction in sales, as had the FMCG industry, the Congress leader said.

To divert people’s attention from these crises and the BJP’s unfulfilled promises, the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted political opponents and jailed those who questioned them on their failures, he alleged.

The BJP used the investigative agencies as one of its wings in arresting leaders like former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Dutt claimed.

According to him, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was a puppet of the BJP, and the two parties were together in pursuing anti-people policies. “The State government had slapped attempt to murder charges against farmers who opposed the erection of high-power transmission towers. It is destroying their livelihood,” he said.

The government had used a Madras High Court order meant for Chennai to revise the property tax for the entire State. While local bodies like the Coimbatore Corporation went about collecting tax, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani was stating the opposite, he said.

The Congress leader said there was growing anger among the people, and this will reflect in the upcoming byelections to two Assembly constituencies, where the people will vote overwhelmingly in support of the DMK-Congress coalition.