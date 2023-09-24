September 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated September 25, 2023 01:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 24, 2023 flagged-off the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express through video-conference.

The eight-coach train whizzed past an excited crowd of locals and cadre of various parties at the Tirunelveli junction.

Earlier on April 8, the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore was flagged off by Mr. Modi, five months after South India’s first Vande Bharat service was flagged off between Chennai and Mysuru on November 11 last year.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan; Pudhucherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan; Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviam; Mayor P.M. Saravanan; MLAs Nainar Nagendran and Abdul Wahab; and Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, among others, were present.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Nagendran were among those who travelled in the train in its inaugural run, which started at 1 p.m. The train service was introduced after the completion of track doubling on Madurai-Tirunelveli section.

The train also received a grand reception at Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Dindigul.

The train service will be available on all days, barring Tuesdays.

From September 25, Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will leave Chennai at 2.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m. on the same day. From September 27, Train No. 20666 Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express will leave Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. and reach Chennai at 1.50 p.m. on the same day.

The train will stop at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Tambaram. The fare for AC chair car from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore is ₹1,665 and for executive chair car, ₹3,055.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager R.P. Rathi Priya, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer A.T. Pandian, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer R. Ram Prasad were also present.

