Tamil Nadu

PM assures CM of supply of testing kits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that an adequate quantity of rapid test kits will be allotted to Tamil Nadu.

An official press release stated that Mr. Modi spoke to Mr. Palaniswami over the phone and enquired about the efforts being made to combat COVID-19. The Chief Minister apprised Mr. Modi about the situation in Tamil Nadu. “The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to allot more rapid test kits to Tamil Nadu, since more testing was to be done. The Prime Minister said he will,” the release added.

